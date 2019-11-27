Carol M. Welty

Carol Marie Welty, 75, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Inurnment will be at Upsala Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Richwood, Minn., at a later date.

Visitation will take place for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carol was born June 17, 1944, the daughter of Arthur and Hannah (Tong) Schmidt, in Detroit Lakes, Minn. She married Donald “Pork Chop” Welty on Jan. 25, 1974, in Detroit Lakes. After 44 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on June 15, 2018.

Carol grew up and attended school in Detroit Lakes. She and Don owned and operated Costello Beach Resort, at Cormorant Lake, in Minnesota. They later moved to Clear Lake in 1981, where she eventually opened Carol’s Lounge. She also held other various jobs, including cooking at Apple Valley Assisted Living and Country Meadows.

Carol was a very social lady, who was always full of humor. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, gardening, craftwork, and cooking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She also liked entertaining all of her family and friends, and hosting her annual family hog roast every year.

Carol is survived by four children, Bruce Johnson–Welty, of Detroit Lakes, Linda (Jeff) Schlauderaff, of Detroit Lakes, Julie (Terry) Bilky, of Mason City, and Shelly Sellers, of Clear Lake; a son-in-law, Roger Schermerhorn, of Detroit Lakes; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; six siblings, Jerry Schmidt, of Detroit Lakes, Edward Schmidt, of Park Rapids, Minn., David (Cindy) Schmidt, of Buffalo, Minn., Pamela (Don) Skarie, of Detroit Lakes, Richard (Barb) Schmidt, of Detroit Lakes and Ann (Gary) Fingalson, of Richwood, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Finn and Sandy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; a daughter, Tara Schermerhorn; granddaughter, Laura Schermerhorn; brother, Merwin “Bill” Schmidt; and a sister-in-law, Sue Schmidt.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.