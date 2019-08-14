Carol L. Meier

Carol Lenore (Frenz) Meier, 89, died on Aug. 10, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Home, in Osage.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N 4th St, Clear Lake.

Family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Church.

Carol was born on May 9, 1930, the daughter of Hilbert and Mae (Rheigans) Frenz, of rural Cerro Gordo. She attended country school until high school when she went to Clear Lake High School. A few years after high school, Carol married Gene Meier on May 14, 1950.

Gene and Carol first lived in Clear Lake before moving to Swaledale to farm. At one point the couple lived on and operated a dairy farm in Menaga, Minn. Gene and Carol ended up back in Clear Lake for most of their retirement.

In Carol’s spare time she loved to garden, cook, craft, and work several different manufacturing jobs. Carol and Gene were also members of the Clear Lake VFW. Carol also enjoyed her dogs, especially the Doxies. She also was proud to be the Statue of Liberty three times in the Clear Lake 4th of July parade. Carol was a very active member in the community, through sharing poppies, and preparing for Memorial Day every year at the cemetery. Carol enjoyed coffee everyday with friends, often sharing her baked goods with them.

Carol is survived by her children, Richard Meier, of Osage, Minn.; Kriste (Hayes) Kuykendall, of Orchard, Iowa; brother, Hilbert Gene Frenz, of Lake Oswego, Ore.; grandchildren, Chad Hayes, of Albert Lea, Minn.; Jennifer (Todd) Adams, of Orchard; Rebeka (Mike) Johnson, of Osage, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Macie, Emma, Bailey, Emily, and Zoey.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Meier; and parents, Hilbert and Mae (Rheigans) Frenz.