Cards drop a 4-2 soccer bout

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team fell to Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 4-2, on Monday, April 8.

The team worked themselves out of trouble in the first half and were able to get a few shots on goal. Ryan Hackenmiller scored the first goal for the team. He was assisted by Austin Bahensky. Bahensky received an assist from Landon Dalbeck for the second and final goal for the Cardinals.

In the second half, the Cards allowed a few IF-A/AGWSR players to get loose and they fell behind.

“It didn’t look good when we were done by two goals, but the guys fought hard and cut the lead to one at two different times in the game,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

Dalbeck spent 80 minutes in goal and had seven saves.

Bahensky had three shots on goal, followed by Jared Graham with two and Hackenmiller and Kevin Meyers had one apiece.

“We have improved in some areas in the first four games and we are becoming more consistent, but we will need to work much more on our first touches and our communication on the field to become a better team,” said Albertson.