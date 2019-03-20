Cardinals lands three players on TIC West teams

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team landed three players on the 2018-19 Top of Iowa West Division Boys Basketball All-Conference teams.

GHV’s James Betz earned a spot on the First Team, while Landon Dalbeck was named to the Second Team and Justin Reding earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Betz, a senior, wrapped up his career at GHV with many accolades, not only in the conference, but at GHV as well.

“James has been a dominant player for us the last four years, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him progress as a player during that time,” said Coach Jake Young. “He leaves GHV with some impressive records and his impact on our basketball program will be felt for years to come.”

Betz set several school records over his four year tenure. He was a stellar rebounder, collecting 227 rebounds in a single season, ranking him at ninth in school history. He was 11th in rebounds per game with a 10.32 average. He ranked 15th in school history for points scored in a single season. This season in 22 games, he scored a total of 407 points. He ranked 19th in points scored per game with an average of 18.5. In three-point goals made in a single season he was 14th with 39. He also made the list with 41 blocked shots this season, ranking him at 19th in school history.

His single season scoring placed him second in the TIC West this season. He was fourth in the conference in rebounding and was third in blocked shots.

“His work ethic and passion for the game has made him the player he is today. In some ways he became another coach out on the floor,” said Young.

Betz will continue his career at the collegiate level as a member of the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.

Dalbeck also broke a GHV school record when he connected on 10 of 10 free throws in a single game. The perfect mark ranked him at number one in school history. Dalbeck led the team in steals, collecting 32 for the season. He finished the year with 306 points and a 13.3 points per game average. He was third on team in rebounding with 82 total rebounds and a 3.6 average per game. He was third on the team in assists with 43.

“Our best games of the year were when Landon played at a high level. I’m proud of the way he improved his leadership and how he became our quarterback on the basketball court,” said Young.

Dalbeck, who is a junior, will be a key piece in next year’s team.

According to Coach Young, Reding’s all-conference honor wasn’t because of his stats, but because of what he brought to