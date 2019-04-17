Cardinals face tough competition

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team faced some tough competition when they traveled to Spring Valley Golf Course on Monday, April 4. Bishop Garrigan won the triangular with a score of 184 . North Iowa and GHV were close, but North Iowa captured runner-up honors with a 220, followed by the Cardinals with a 227.

Bishop Garrigan’s Andrew Arndorfer was the medalist with a 39. North Iowa’s Logan Leach and B-G’s Aiden Rowlet tied for runner-up honors with 47’s. GHV’s Caden Vitek was in the running with a 48, just a one-stroke deficit.

Rounding out the Cardinal score was Ryan Kumsher with a 59, followed by Noah Boeckman, Eric Heitland and Sam Wood all finishing with 60s. Jordan Upmeyer ended with a 62.