Cardinals face tough competition

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team faced some tough competition when they traveled to Spring Valley Golf Course on Monday, April 4.  Bishop Garrigan won the triangular with a score of 184 .  North Iowa and GHV were close, but North Iowa captured runner-up honors with a 220, followed by the Cardinals with a 227.

Bishop Garrigan’s Andrew Arndorfer was the medalist with a 39.  North Iowa’s Logan Leach and B-G’s Aiden Rowlet tied for runner-up honors with 47’s.  GHV’s Caden Vitek was in the running with a 48, just a one-stroke deficit.

Rounding out the Cardinal score was Ryan Kumsher with a 59, followed by Noah Boeckman, Eric Heitland and Sam Wood all finishing with 60s.  Jordan Upmeyer ended with a 62.

