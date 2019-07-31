Cardinals earn post-season honors

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team had three members named to the 2019 Top of Iowa All-Conference teams. Jayden Hughes and Maddie Graham were both named to the Third Team and Trinity Smith received Honorable Mention recognition.

Hughes, a senior, was the team’s shortstop and also a solid batter. She recorded 31 hits for the season and had nine RBIs. She was also a proficient base stealer with 17. She had a fielding percentage of .846.

“Jayden was a vital part of our team this year,” said Coach Kaitlin Murphy. “As a leadoff hitter, her job is to get on base and let her teammates do the rest and she did just that. She could drop a bunt and she was a threat to steal on the base paths. Defensively, she has been a starter for a number of years and will leave us with a big hole to fill.”

Graham, a sophomore, was the team’s leading pitcher. She had a 7-12 record on the mound and recorded 62 strikeouts. She recorded 20 hits for the season and had 12 RBIs.

“One of the best things about Maddie is no matter the situation she always keeps her composure and does her job. As a sophomore, she is one of the hardest workers I know and has the drive to want to be better. I’m very excited to see where her hard work takes her next year,” said Murphy.

Smith, a senior, played in the outfield for the Cardinals. She had a fielding percentage of .843 percent.

“Trinity was able to get to almost any ball hit in the outfield,” said Coach Murphy. “She got us out of quite a few tough situations. Trinity is another leader that will be missed next year. She was always cheering on her teammates no matter the situation and knew she played for something bigger than herself.”

Smith was also a threat on the base paths with 12 stolen bases. She recorded 17 hits for the year.

The Cardinals ended the season with an overall record of 9-21 and a Top of Iowa Conference record of 6-11.