Car enthusiasts happy to descend on Clear Lake once again

(Above) This muscle car caught the attention of Dutton Pape at Friday’s cruise around the lake. Seven-hundred ninety four cars took part in the annual cruise.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Michelle Watson

The C.L.A.S.S. Car Club held its 35th annual Summer Dance Cruise and Car Show over the weekend in Clear Lake. After a year off due to COVID-19, participants were more than happy to get back to the fun the weekend brings to town.

On Friday, 794 cars participated in the cruise around the lake. Cars left the high school area at 5:15 p.m. and took a lap around the lake where hundreds of people lined the streets to view the unique and beautiful cars. Participants were treated to a concert at the Surf Ballroom by The Whitesidewalls following the cruise.

Jon French, from Davis, Ill. and a member of State Line Classic Car Club said, “This is my second year of coming to the show. The first year we watched the cruise and this year we participated in the cruise. It’s more fun being in the cruise. We’ll be back next year.”

Rain on Saturday morning during set-up and registration may have cut-down on the number of participants, but once the rain cleared and the cars were dried off, the crowds turned out. The show brought in 402 cars to the downtown area.

Barry Blomquist, from Onalaska, Wis., won Best of Show with his 1965 Pontiac 2+2. The Club Participation award, which is the club that brought the most members, was State Line Classics from northern Illinois. The group also won the trophy in 2019. The evening was capped off with a concert in the park by Richie Lee and The Fabulous 50’s.

“This was the first time we’ve come to this show,” said Phil and

Sandy Wheatley, from Cedar Rapids. “It’s such a big, well-run show and the lake in the background is such a nice touch. We may even look for a cabin to buy here.”

Jeff Whitehurst, president of the C.L.A.S.S. Car Club said, “The cruise went very well and although the forecast may have kept some away, it was a very good show. The club members worked hard to pull it all together.”