Calling all kids!

M-R teams with Lake Theatre for a coloring contest

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and Lake Theatre invite children ages three to 10-years-old to enter a Christmas Coloring Contest!

There will be two age categories, three to six-years-old and seven to 10. The Lake Theatre will award a free movie pass and concession treat to the winner of each age group.

The Christmas Coloring Contest is found on page 10A in this week’s edition of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Winners’ parents will be notified by phone or email on Dec. 10 and will be announced in the Dec. 11 edition of the newspaper.

Mail or drop off entries with the completed form to Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 12 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. A drop slot is also available for after-hour entries.

Entries will be displayed at the Mirror-Reporter office until Christmas.