Callanan honored as ‘Friend of Education’

(Above) CLEA President Melanie Marreel and Treasurer Megan Young present Hunter Callanan (right) with an award as the 2022 CLEA Friend of Education award winner. Young, a Language Arts teacher at Clear Lake High School, submitted the winning nomination. -Submitted photo.

Hunter Callanan, from Clear Lake, has been honored as the Clear Lake Education Association Friend of Education award winner. She was presented with the award last week as the school district held its opening meeting.

Nominees for the Friend of Education Award are individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution to the support of programs and activities resulting in better educational opportunities for children. Only citizens or groups not currently employed by Clear Lake Community Schools can be considered for this award, as the recipient is recognized for giving of their time and energy on a volunteer basis.

Megan Young, a Language Arts Teacher at Clear Lake High School, nominated Callanan for the 2022 award.

“Hunter Callanan has been extremely supportive and impactful for our high school students, for these past six years. She is my go-to person as we set up mock interviews and prepare students for real world experiences,” wrote Young. “Hunter goes above and beyond by making the initial contacts with local businesses associated with the North Iowa Corridor and bringing in several individuals with a wealth of knowledge to assist our students. She coordinates the time frame I give her with the individuals’ schedules and makes sure every student has the opportunity to participate. Early on, she also lined up career conversations so students would have the opportunity to speak with someone in the career field they were interested in. These conversations were in addition to the mock interviews. Due to COVID, we had to pause these conversations but we are working on bringing them back. Hunter was able to line up virtual interviews when we were still progressing through the COVID situations, but made it possible for each and every student in speech class to participate. She even comes back for additional time if students are absent to make sure this activity benefits all students. Without this opportunity, not every student would be granted this opportunity.”