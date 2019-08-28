Callanan announces bid for fourth term on City Council

by Marianne Gasaway

At-Large Clear Lake City Councilman Mike Callanan has announced he will seek a fourth term in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Callanan, a Clear Lake native who was also an educator in his hometown for more than 30 years, has served on the City Council for the past 12 years.

“I have been fortunate to be a member of a very forward-thinking Council. This mindset has led to many important infrastructure upgrades in our water and sewer system, as well as road improvements. We have a beautiful new fire and ambulance station, remodeled City Hall and Police Station and water treatment facility. Several large businesses have invested in and brought employment opportunities to our community. We have some important projects and potential development possibilities which I would like to see accomplished in the future,” said Callanan.

“I have always been a strong promoter of the best small town in America. I wish to thank the voters of Clear Lake for allowing me to serve and would appreciate the chance to continue to do so.”

The at-large position which Callanan currently holds is one of three Clear Lake City Council positions which will be decided in the November General Election.

Former City Councilman Gary Hugi has already announced his candidacy for the Third Ward seat currently held by Jim Boehnke. Boehnke announced earlier he would be stepping down from the Council.

The other seat to be determined is the First Ward representative. Mark Ebeling currently serves as the First Ward Councilman. He has not yet announced his plans for re-election.