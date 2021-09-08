Business owners killed in head-on collision

Business owners killed in head-on collision

Chris and Anita Andersen, owners of the popular Andersen Market, with locations in Clear Lake and Mason City, were killed in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Floyd County on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue, near Colwell.  A southbound vehicle driven by 28-year-old Casey Lindahl, of Charles City, apparently crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Chris Andersen and his passenger, Anita Andersen, 76.

The Andersens sustained fatal injuries, while Lindahl and an unnamed three-year-old child in his vehicle were taken to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City for minor injuries.

The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

