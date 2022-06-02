Bunn to compete in Special Olympics Games

by Marianne Gasaway

The Bunn family, from Clear Lake, will be proudly cheering on 16-year-old Adrienne Bunn next week as she competes in the Special Olympics USA Games as a triathlete. The event will be held in Orlando, Fla. June 5-12.

Adrienne, the daughter of Bob and June Bunn, formerly of Clear Lake and now residents of Ocala, Fla., is the first woman on the autistic spectrum to compete in the triathlon at the Games.

“The Special Olympics organization has always had a special place in our hearts,” said June. “Adrienne was diagnosed with autism at four-years-old.”

Therapeutic horseback riding was suggested to improve her speech, balance social skills and focus and after riding several years she fell in love with the sport. Special Olympics also allowed her to enjoy swimming, track and field, cycling, volleyball, basketball and golf.

In 2018, Special Olympics Florida added the sport of triathlon to their many offerings and Adrienne discovered her new favorite physical challenge, combining her love for swimming, cycling and running. She is one of the original four triathletes and the only girl from the pilot program, before it was a sanctioned sport in Florida.

“The benefit of participating in sports through Special Olympics has personally given Adrienne confidence, self-esteem, and acceptance,” said June.

Adrienne’s grandparents, Marcia and Bob Bunn, who reside in Clear Lake, will join other family members in Florida. In addition to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, they will witness Adrienne’s achievement in person.

“She refuses to let her disability slow her down,” said Marcia. “She has been training every day and in February did the Disney half-marathon in just over two hours. Her goal is to become a professional tri-athlete, starting with finishing an Ironman Race when she turns 18.”