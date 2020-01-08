Bulls take the ice in new arena

The North Iowa Bulls skated onto the Mason City Multipurpose Arena ice for the first time on Friday, Jan. 3, against the Breezy Point North Stars.  The Bulls dominated in a 16-0 victory.  On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Bulls kept up their winning ways with a 4-0 win against the Rochester Grizzles.  The team moved out of its longtime home in the North Iowa Ice Arena.  The new arena has a 3,412 seat capacity and cost the city of Mason City $15 million.   In addition to the North Iowa Bulls hockey team using the facility, the Mason City Hockey team, figure skating and youth hockey will also use the ice.  A floor can be added to host basketball games, concerts and trade-show events.  Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online or by calling the team office at 641-423-4625, and to #JoinOurStampede by following the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

