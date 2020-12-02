Buddy Holly biopic ‘Clear Lake’ readies for production

by Marianne Gasaway

The music lives on. And so does the story.

“Clear Lake,” a Buddy Holly inspired biopic, is tentatively set to start principle photography in Spring 2021 with Oscar winner Bruce Beresford directing. Rick French, managing partner of Prix Productions, a film company with offices in Los Angeles, Calif. and Raleigh, N.C., spoke with the Mirror-Reporter Monday about plans for a feature film.

Clear Lake will open with Holly’s teen years, then portray his 1958 Biggest Show of Stars tour with Clarence Collins, founder of Little Anthony & the Imperials, as they broke racial barriers by performing together across the U.S. in 1958.

“Buddy Holly’s final concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is still a big part, but this is a story of how America’s first integrated music tour helped break down societal barriers,” said French. “Seen through Buddy Holly’s eyes, this is an expansive story leading into the issues of race, equality and social justice. These were issues 60 years ago and they still are today.”

Key pieces of the cast have been announced, but another 45 roles are yet to be cast, according to French.

Ruairi O’Connor will be playing the part of rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly, who died in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, after a private jet he chartered to get to his next gig crashed shortly after takeoff. “La Bamba” singer Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and the plane’s pilot Roger Peterson also died in the accident, famously known as The Day the Music Died. Ruairi currently stars as a young King Henry VIII in the Starz mini-series “The Spanish Princess” and is gaining attention for his part on “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston on Apple TV+.

O’Connor was tapped to play Holly after a talent search that required the right actor to both resemble Holly and handle the vocals and instrumentation on classic songs such as “Everyday,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Not Fade Away.”

“We looked at hundreds and hundreds of audition tapes for the Buddy Holly role and interviewed some tremendously talented actors and musicians, but Ruairi’s audition really stood out. He’s a terrific young actor who exudes charisma and he’s also a very accomplished musician who our team believes can handle this very challenging role,” film producers said in a statement.

Golden Globes nominee Colin Hanks will star as Holly’s manager Norman Petty, and Diane Guerrero, from “Orange is the New Black,” will play Holly’s wife, Maria Elena. The real-life Maria Elena is credited as an associated producer of the biopic.

The most recent addition to the cast is Grammy-winning hip hop superstar Nelly. Nelly will portray fellow St. Louis native, Chuck Berry. Nicknamed the “Father of Rock and Roll,” Berry is the trailblazing musician behind songs such as “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven,’ “Rock and Roll Music” and “Johnny B. Goode” throughout the 1950s. The “My Ding-A-Ling” guitarist was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on its opening in 1986. Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Hayes, appeared in Adam Sandler’s “The Longest Yard” and the TV series “CSI: NY.” He recently finished third on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The movie is produced by French, Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winner Stuart Benjamin, David Hirshland and Kathy Rivkin Daum. Patrick Shanahan, who penned the screenplay, is a co-producer.

French said he conceived the project and although Clear Lake may not ultimately be it’s title, he still favors a nod to where the story ends.

“We originally announced this project was in development two and one-half years ago and it has evolved. It is now a bigger film with more artists, but Buddy Holly is its glue. The title could come into play— it has changed internally three times, but it still resonates with me.”

Unbeknownst to Clear Lakers, members of the Prix Production team have already visited Clear Lake and scouted out the community for potential scenes to be shot here.

“It is our desire to film parts in Clear Lake, but I can’t promise that 100 percent,” said French. “We certainly like the authenticity of the Surf Ballroom and the idea of scenes in Clear Lake where the story concludes. But production follows tax credits and financiers are involved in that decision. Production and creatives want authenticity, but must find the balance with the needs of financiers.”

French said the project will move into pre-production phase after Jan. 1 and shooting could be done in the spring. Like many things, the decision will be influenced by COVID-19 safety. Among the challenges the project faces is that Beresford resides in Australia, which currently has its borders closed. Although he could likely travel to the United States for work, the duration of his stay and potential quarantining protocol may be troublesome.

“When we know a firm start date, we will reach out to the Surf and others to let them know more about the project,” French added. “We are really excited about the project and cast. It takes a while to build projects like this. There’s a lot of development— screenplay and we needed a director on board. It’s exciting for us as producer to have Bruce on board, who directed the most important social drama of our time, ‘Driving Misss Daisy.’ We believe the story is pertinent today and the music we’re covering is some of the most iconic in the industry. We believe this could be a serious award contender.”