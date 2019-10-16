Breen Team brings awareness to prostate cancer

(Above) Matt and Nancy Breen (center) with family and friends who helped to support their cause through the ZERO Prostrate Cancer Run/Walk held on Sept. 28 in Des Moines. -Submitted photo

By Michelle Watson

When Nancy Breen chose to help a cause that was close to her heart, not only did she become an inspiration to others, but the experience blessed her, as well.

When Nancy’s husband, Matt, was diagnosed with prostate cancer, bringing awareness of prostate cancer became part of her life.

“Matt’s dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 52, and Matt at 42,” said Nancy. “This is a curable disease if caught early and luckily Matt’s was caught early and he is cancer free today. I think it’s important to bring awareness.”

Nancy shared that one in nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’m happy there is such an outpouring for breast cancer awareness, but prostate cancer deserves attention too,” said Nancy.

To help raise awareness, Nancy put together a team for the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk, held in Des Moines on Saturday, Sept. 28. Nancy was recognized for her efforts. She finished as the second highest fundraising participant; she had the third largest team participating; and her team was third in fundraising efforts.

“A highlight of the day was having so many friends and family show support. It was a beautiful day and I was excited to see new faces,” said Nancy.

This was the Breen’s third year participating in the event. Her team and the event itself have grown every year. The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk has been spreading awareness for five years. This year the Breen Team had 23 members participate in the run/walk and through Nancy’s Facebook post, where people could pledge money, they raised over $2,800.

The funds raised in the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk go to ZERO360: Comprehensive Patient Support program. This free service helps patients make treatment decisions, access financial resources to