Breanna (Bree) Secory

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Breanna (Bree) Lacey Secory, 29, of Phoenix, Az., left us unexpectedly and went to her Heavenly home that Jesus had prepared for her in His Father’s house of many mansions.

She was born June 29, 1990, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Don and Judy Secory.

She enjoyed her childhood growing up on the lake in Clear Lake. She was in Brownies and Girl Scouts. In 2004, she moved to Gilbert, Az., with her parents and sister. Bree graduated from Gilbert High School in 2008.

Bree was the most kind, loving and caring person to all. She always had a smile on her face, hope in her heart, and faith in Jesus. Although she had been baptized as a baby, she chose to be baptized in front of the church to confess her faith before God and the church.

Bree loved spending time with her family, especially her niece, Andi, and nephew, Aidan, most recently during a special family vacation on Mission Beach, in San Diego, last summer.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael D. Secory; her grandparents, Ralph Secory and Catherine Secory Lynch, Albert Kappedal and Agnes Kappedal Westerlund; her uncles, Steve Secory, Orly Kappedal, Bob Phillips, Oliver Oftelie, Seymour Nelson; her aunts, Alma Kappedal Oftelie, Ethel Kappedal Nelson, Anna Kappedal Newman, Lorraine Kappedal Phillips, Bonnie Book Kappedal, Leona Kappedal, Mary Husman Kappedal, Cinda Secory Michel; and her cousins, Andrew Schroeder and Erica Marsh Benson.

Bree is survived by her parents, Don and Judy Secory, sister, Brittany Secory; nephew, Aidan Secory and niece, Andi Secory; girlfriend, Jessica Bebout; her many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved kitty, Gray-c.

This summer there will be an internment at the Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake, which will be announced at a later date. She will be buried next to her brother.

A Celebration of Life in Gilbert, Az. is pending.

The family requests Memorials in lieu of flowers in care of: Don & Judy Secory, 2125 E Sherri Ct., Gilbert, AZ 85296.