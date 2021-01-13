Brandi J. Pals

Brandi Jane Pals, 20, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, in Rochester, Minn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Meservey Cemetery. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Friends and family will also have the opportunity to join Brandi’s service virtually via “Zoom” on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. To join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84761159188?pwd=NzRiRkUrY21tcW9uU2dreG9NdEJwdz09; Meeting ID: 847 6115 9188; Passcode: 634454.

She was born on Aug. 31, 2000, in Mason City, Iowa, to Thomas Pals and Shelly (Jordahl) Wander.

Brandi attended elementary school in Clear Lake. She then moved to Alexander and attended CAL Community School, in Latimer, until she graduated in 2018. Brandi was attending NIACC, working towards a degree in social work and human resource. She always had a passion for making a difference in the lives of others and would go out of her way to do so.

In high school, she played volleyball, was a cheerleader, played flute, sang in the choir, and participated in Iowa All-State, small and large groups, musicals and honor choirs. Brandi previously worked at Dudley’s Corner, in Latimer, the Rehabilitation Center, of Belmond, and the Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Mason City. She most recently worked at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake, as a CNA. She loved her job and loved helping others.

Brandi enjoyed going to the lake, attending concerts, and being with her family and friends. She was very adventurous, outgoing and enjoyed traveling, taking the time to visit numerous states around the United States, as well as visiting Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Brandi is survived by her father, Thomas Pals (Monica), of Alexander; mother, Shelly (Allen) Wander, of Clear Lake; brothers, Robert Pals and Brandon Flurer; step-sister, Ashley (Tyler) Ezarski and family; step-brother, Adam Wander and family; grandmother, Linda (Brunsvold) Edwards, of Scottsdale, Az.; maternal step-grandmother; Linda Jordahl, of Forest City; and boyfriend, Adalberto “Junior” Sepulveda. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by all of her great-grandparents; paternal grandparents, Butch and Susan Pals; maternal grandfather, Weldon Jordahl; maternal step-grandfather, Evan Edwards; along with several aunts, cousins and relatives.

She was a loving person, had a huge heart, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, in Hampton, was in charge of arrangements.