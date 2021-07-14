Braden L. Richardson

Braden LeRoy Richardson, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Rio Hondo, Texas, on Nov. 10, 2020, with family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Clear Lake VFW. Following services and a final military salute, family will board the Lady of the Lake to celebrate his memory by boating around Clear Lake.

Memorials may be made in his honor to the Clear Lake VFW for his military service to the United States of America.

Braden was born on Nov. 13, 1929, to Carroll Richardson and Elizabeth (Betty) Braden, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He graduated from Renwick High School and then NIACC as an electrician. Braden proudly served in the Navy on the USS Sierra AD 18 during the Korean War from 1950-1954, as an Optical Instrument Inspector.

Braden married Betty Mitchell on Aug. 20, 1955. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Braden resided in Clear Lake since 1954 where he worked as a farmer, electrician, and he spent 22 years working for Winnebago as an electrical mechanic before retiring in 1993. Braden and Betty became “Winter Texans” for nearly 13 years before making Rio Hondo their permanent residence in 2020.

Braden enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating on Roy Lake at the Nissuwa, Minn. cabin. There he shared countless memories with his family. He was a life member of the VFW, First Congregational Church, of Clea Lake, and he was proud to be an assistant Scout Master in the early 1970s.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Roger; their daughters, Linda Turvey, Connie Neneman and Karla Gordon. Braden adored and loved his 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; their step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Arlene Jacobson Scott.