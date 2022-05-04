Boys track team wins Osage Invite

by Michelle Watson

It was a big week for the Clear Lake boys track program. Not only did Clear Lake send two relays to the Drake Relays, there was success in the program from the varsity level down to junior high. The varsity team, the JV team and the junior high team all earned championships on Tuesday night, April 26.

“I’m not sure that in school history all three levels of boys track have ever won a track meet on the same night,” said Coach Troy Tysdahl. “This is a great testament to the growth of the program and the efforts of our student-athletes and coaches.”

Osage Invite

The varsity boys took top honors at the Osage Boys Invitational with 153 points. Charles City was runner-up with 136 points in the nine-team meet.

Tanner Reimann picked up several key wins. He won the 100 meter dash in 11.41 and 200 meters in 23.35. Jagger Schmitt claimed runner-up honors in the 200 with a time of 23.74. Reimann and Schmitt placed second and third respectively in the 400 meter dash with times of 53.45 and 53.52.

Another two/three finish went to Jaden Wright and Andrew Mixdorf in the 800 meter run. Wright ran the race in 2:12.99 and Mixdorf finished in 2:13.98.

Zeke Nelson dominated the hurdle events. He won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.58 and the 400 meter hurdles in 57.70.

The 4x800 meter relay took top honors with a time of 8:53.12. Members of the relay were Mixdorf, Wright, Vladimir Starret and Joe Faber.

Other events that earned points included:

•100 M: Alex Kerr, 5th, 11.80

•1600 M: Starret, 4th, 4:56.51; Faber, 5th, 5:00.64

•3200 M: Starrett, 3rd, 10:36.10; Faber,4th, 10:46.50

•Long Jump: Jagger Schmitt, 4th, 17’9.5”; Nick Brcka, 6th, 17’4.5”

•4x100: Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt, Reimann, 2nd, 45.87

•4x200: Titan Schmitt, Blake Enke, Aidan Hartl, Kerr, 2nd, 1:36.84

•4x400: Enke, Kerr, Titan Schmitt, Zeke Nelson, 2nd, 3:41.47

•Shuttle Hurdle: Derek Erpelding, Enke, Cooper Cooke, Nelson, 2nd, 1:07.79

•Sprint Medley: Brcka, Hartl, Titan Schmitt, Aidan Manemann, 3rd, 1:43.26

•Distance Medley: Brcka, Hartl, Manemann, Wright, 2nd, 3:56.01

Hampton-Dumont

The Clear Lake boys went to the Jim Basye Coed Relays held in Hampton on Friday, April 29. The Lions did not have a full team due to some athletes competing in the Drake Relays. Clear Lake finished eighth in the 11-team field with 53 points. Forest City won the meet with 122 points.

Coach Troy Tysdahl