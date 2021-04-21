Boys track team wins Chickasaw Invite

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake boys track team had two regularly scheduled meets canceled last week due to North Iowa weather, but they were able to find replacement meets to compete at.

Hawk Relays

The Lions competed in Ankeny at the Hawk Relays on Tuesday, April 13. Clear Lake competed against 11 larger 3A and 4A schools. Despite the size difference, the Lions faired well, placing seventh with 40 points. Waukee and Indianola tied for first place with 85 points, followed by Ankeny Centennial with 80 and North Polk with 68. The Lions had 10 personal records.

Zeke Nelson owned the 400 meter hurdle event, winning the race with a time of 59.44.

“Zeke won the event even through he ran in the ‘slow’ heat,” said Coach Troy Tysdahl. “This is a good example for everyone to always race against time and not just the opponents in your heat.”

Clear Lake had a couple of individuals come away with third place finishes. Justin Wright clocked a 2:04.52 in the 800 meter run, Tyson Cooley cleared 6’ in the high jump.

Two relay teams also placed third. The 4x400 team of Tanner Reimann, Austin Warnke, Jagger Schmitt and Justin Wright finished the race in 3:34.06. The Distance Medley team of Warnke, Schmitt, Reimann and Wright finished with a time of 3:41.33.

“They ran a season best that we felt might have qualified them for the Drake Relays, but they ended up falling just short by the time all qualifying times were posted Thursday night,” said Tysdahl.

Also earning points for the Lions was the Shuttle Hurdle team of Nelson, P.J. Feuerbach, Jack Crane and Cooley, who placed fourth with a time of 1:06.42. The Sprint Medley team finished with a time of 1:42.42, for fifth place. Members of the team were Warnke, Schmitt, Reimann and Aidan Manemann.

Chickasaw Co-ed

Track Invitational

The Clear Lake boys team outdistanced the competition to take home top honors at the New Hampton Chickasaw Co-ed Track Invitational held Thursday, April 15. The Lions ended with 174 points to win the eight team field. Waukon was second with 153 points and Tripoli was third with 115.5.

“This was a great night to be a Lion,” said Tysdahl. “It was a total team effort as we got needed points in the field events, jumps, hurdles, springs, distance and relays. We also had double scoring in six individual events, which was crucial to the team total.”

Clear Lake had three individual events that all won their respective competition. Justin Wright captured two individual championships. One in the 800 meter run and the other in the 1600 meter run. He clocked a 2:01.27 in the 800 and 5:01.87 in the 1600. Warnke won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.74. Cooley took top honors in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.13.

Clear Lake has really been dominating in the relays, with four different teams winning their events. The 4x100 team of Jay Kapler, Reimann, Schmitt and Warnke won with a time of 44.78. Nelson, Reimann, Schmitt and Warnke won the 4x200 with a time of 1:32.85. The 4x400 team of Reimann, Warnke, Schmitt and Wright clocked a time of 3:33.68. Also winning was the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:05.33. Members of the relay included Nelson, Feurbach, Josif Miranda and Cooley.

“The 4x100 relay team ran a season best time and ended up missing the Drake Relays by just .04 seconds,” said Tysdahl.

Vladimir Starrett placed second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:03.36.

The Sprint Medley relay team of Kapler, Carson Odor, Jakob Myers and Wright placed second with a time of 1:40.36.

Cooley and Miranda claimed second and third place respectively in the high jump. Cooley cleared 5’10” and Miranda cleared 5’8”. Reimann placed third in the long jump, leading 20’.

Other events earning points included:

•100 Meter: Schmitt, fifth, 12.06.

•200 Meter: Myers, fourth, 24.44

•400 Meter: Jaden Wright, fourth, 55.22

•3200 Meter: Starrett, third, 10:58.30; Leo Tolentino, fourth, 11:01.76

•400 Meter Hurdles: Nelson, third, 1:00.07; Feuerbach, sixth, 1:04.66

•4x100: LJ Bryant, Aidan Hartl, Aidan Manemann, Nick Brcka, sixth, 48.11

•4x200: Bryant, Hartl, Derek Erpelding, Brcka, fifth, 1:42.76

•4x800: Jaden Wright, Cody Hua, Dylan Litzel, Cael Stephany, sixth, 9:59.32

•Distance Medley: Jaden O’Brien Green, Jordan Bergman, Manemann, Andrew Mixdorf, third, 4:07.77

•Shot Put: Carson Krefft, fifth, 41’10”

•Long Jump: Brcka, sixth, 18’02.5”

JV Results:

•4x100: Krefft, Jacob Schoby, Stephany, Max Deike, third, 54.89

•Long Jump: Kapler, first, 18’02”

•Discus: Schoby, third, 102’08”

•Shot Put: Schoby, sixth, 32’08”