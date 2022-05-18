Boys track team qualifies 11 events for State Track Meet

by Michelle Watson

A season to top all seasons continues for the Clear Lake High School boys track team. For the first time since 1989, the team won the State Qualifying Meet (formerly called Districts), held on Thursday, May 12, in Osage. The team scored 141 points to claim the honor, winning by more than 40 points. Waukon was second in the 11-field meet with 98.5 points.

“Winning by such a large margin is a true example of the quality and depth of our team,” said Coach Troy Tysdahl. “We had key contributions from all areas of the team and several of our seniors again performed at a high level.”

The Lions will send 18 athletes to compete in 11 events at the State Track Meet this week at Drake Stadium.

Jagger Schmitt and Tanner Reimann both ended their last State Qualifying Meet by automatically qualifying for the State meet in four events apiece, mainly by competing in the same winning relays. Individually, Schmitt qualified in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.33.

Six relays will compete at the State Meet. The 4x100 placed first at the qualifier with a time of 44.29. Members of the relay are: Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt and Reimann. The 4x200 also won with a time of 1:32.46. Members of the relay are Bryant, Titan Schmitt, Kerr and Reimann. The 4x400 team of Aidan Manemann, Jaden Wright, Jagger Schmitt and Reimann won that event in 1:38.22. The Sprint Medley, consisting of LJ Bryant, Kerr, Jagger Schmitt and Reimann, placed second with a qualifying time of 1:38. The shuttle hurdle team also finished second with a time of 1:04.57. Hurdlers include Derek Erpelding, Blake Enke, Cooper Cooke and Zeke Nelson. The 4x800 relay placed second with a time of 8:36.21. Members of the relay include Andrew Mixdorf, Vladimir Starrett, Wright and Joe Faber. The Distance Medley also qualified on time with a third place finish in 3:44.46. Members of the relay include Nelson, Kerr, Manemann and Faber.

“Every single relay qualified for the State meet,” said Tysdahl. “Several athletes gave up spots or changes at individual events in order to strengthen our relays and allow us the best chance to be competitive at State.”

Zeke Nelson had a tremendous meet, qualifying in three hurdle events. In addition to the shuttle hurdle relay, he won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.48 and he also won the 400 hurdles in 56.75.

Bryant and Aidan Hartle finished in second and third place in the 200 meter dash. Bryant qualified for state with a time of 24.35, while Hartle wasn’t far behind in 24.40.

“We are looking forward to ending the season with more high notes and positive memories on the Blue Oval,” said Tysdahl.

Other events placing in the top 10 included:

•100 M: Titan Schmitt, 3rd, 11.99; Hartl 6th, 12:21

•400 M: Jack Englin, 3rd, 54.94

•800 M: Wright, 6th, 2:09.80; Mixdorf, 7th, 2:10.05

•1600 M: Starrett, 4th, 4:49.67; Faber, 5th, 4:51.89

•Discus: Jacob Schoby, 6th, 128’11”

•Long Jump: Nick Brcka, 7th, 18’7.50”; Leland DeJesus, 10th, 17’7”

•High Jump: Dylan Litzel, 6th, 5’06”