Boys track competes in two meets

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake boys track team competed in two indoor meets last week. The team competed at the Dickinson Indoor Track meet, held at the University of Northern Iowa and the IATC 2A Indoor Championships held at Iowa State University.

“It was awesome to be able to compete in early March after a few weeks of quality practices,” said Coach Troy Tysdahl.

Dickinson Indoor

Track Meet

The team traveled to the UNI-Dome on Tuesday, March 8, for the Dickinson Indoor Track Meet. This meet combines schools from all classes in the state.

Zeke Nelson had the highest placement for the Lions. He rat the 60 meter hurdles in 8.77, good for 13th place.

“Zeke made the finals of the 60 Hurdles in each meet. He never ran a high hurdle race at all last season so this is a great sign and start to his junior year,” said Coach Tysdahl.

Also competing at the meet were:

•60 Meter Dash: Tanner Reimann, 7.28; Aidan Hartl, 7.84

•200: Reimann, 24.03; LJ Bryant, 25.10

•400: Alex Kerr, 57.44; Marcus Skidmore, 59.04

•800: Jaden Wright, 2:14.60; Andrew Mixdorf, 2:14.91

•1600: Vladimir Starrett, 4:56.75

•4x200: 1:40.11

•4x400: 4:01.77

•Long Jump: Nick Brcka, 17’08”

IATC 2A Indoor

Championship

The Lions were excited to compete against some of the best 2A schools in the state on Friday, March 11, at the Indoor State Championships hosted by the IATC at Iowa State University. Scores were kept for each class.

“Giving our kids a chance to compete at a