Boys tennis team tops IF-A

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions held off an improving Iowa Falls-Alden team on the tennis courts Tuesday night, April 24. The Lions won four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to get the victory.

Coach Rich Peters said a highlight of the win was Jackson Loge’s comeback in the number six singles slot. Loge charged back after being down 5-1 in the first set and won 12 straight games for a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

“This was a good win. Iowa Falls is a very competitive team,” said Coach Peters.

Singles

Saul Sanchez (IF-A) over Mac Adams, 6-2, 7-5

Aaron Blum (CL) over Alex Geitz, 6-2, 6-2

Owen Kinnetz (IF-A) over Carter Olk, 2-6, 6-1, 10-5

Noah Mason (CL) over Dawson Hadwiger, 6-2, 6-2

Erik McHenry (CL) over Nolan Froheim, 6-4, 6-4

Jackson Loge (CL) over Nic Warrington, 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Adams/Blum (CL) over Geitz/Kinnetz, 6-1, 6-0

Sanchez/Hadwiger (IF-A) over Olk/Mason, 7-5, 2-6, 10-3

McHenry/Loge (CL) over Froheim/Warrington, 6-1, 6-1

JV Results

Brody Kuhlemeier/Jaxson Gerhardt lost, 6-2

Kanon Goeman and Nathan Lollar won, 6-3

Tim Swanson/Theo Swanson, lost 6-2

Hunter Hill/Gavin Rich won, 6-2

Nathan Lollar/Jason Gerhardt won, 6-3

Kanon Goeman/Brody Kuhlemeier, won 6-3