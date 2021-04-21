Boys tennis faces tough team

by Marianne Gasaway
The Clear Lake boys tennis team played a very talented and deep Decorah Vikings team on Friday, April 16. The Lions lost the match, 9-0.
Coach Rich Peters reported Justin Kerr battled hard at number three singles before dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision. The two and three doubles teams lost 6-4 sets.
Singles
Jaxson Gerhardt (CL) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Gabrial Anderson
Ben Loge (CL) lost 6-0, 6-1 to Daniel Skraty
Justin Kerr (CL) lost 6-2, 6-3 to Brendan Hunter
Nathan Lollar (CL) lost 6-2, 6-2 to Luke Walter
Cabot Neuberger (CL) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Noah Tapscot
Carter Markwardt (CL) lost 6-2, 6-1 to Aiden Carlson
Doubles
Gerhardt/Lollar (CL) lost 6-0, 6-1 to Anderson/Brannen
Loge/Kerr (CL) lost 6-2, 6-4 to Holyake/Baker
Neuberger/Markwardt (CL) lost 6-4, 6-0
JV Results
Branden Kuhlmeier/Trey Olthoff won 8-6
Gavin Rich won 8-7
Branden Kuhlmeier won 8-3
Trey Olthoff/Gavin Rich won 5-3