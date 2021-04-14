Boys tennis drops first two meets

(Above) Nathan Lollar picked up a win at the number four singles position against Iowa Falls-Alden. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

On Monday, April 5, the Clear Lake Lions boys tennis team opened up the 2021 tennis season at Mason City.

Clear Lake has no returning varsity letter winners this year. The Lions have four sophomores, onejunior, and one senior in the line-up. The young and inexperienced Lions lost 9-0 to Mason City.

Ben Loge played a close first set at number two singles before dropping the set 6-4 and the second set 6-1.

Singles

Jaxson Gerhardt (CL) lost 6-0, 6-0 to James Matthews

Ben Loge (CL) lost 6-4, 6-1 to Caden Rodning

Justin Kerr (CL) lost 6-0, 6-2 to Reed Kruger

Nathan Lollar (CL) lost 6-1, 6-1 to Justin Yarahmadi

Cabot Neuberger (CL) lost to 6-0, 6-1 to Lane Kruger

Carter Markwardt (CL) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Zach Mulholland

Doubles

Jaxson Gerhard/Ben Loge (CL) lost 6-0, 6-1 to James Matthews and Caden Rodning

Justin Kerr/Nathan Lollar (CL) lost 6-3, 6-0 to Kruger/Yarahmadi.

Cabot Neuberger/Carter Markwardt (CL) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Mulholland/Wickman

JV Results

Branden Kuhlmeier/Trey Olthoff lost 6-2

Gavin Rich lost 6-1

Gavin Rich/Trey Olthoff wond 6-2

Branden Kuhlmeier lost 6-1

Gavin Rich/Branden Kuhlmeier won 6-3

Trey Olthoff lost 6-0

Gavin Rich won 5-3

IF-A 5, CL 4

The Clear Lake Lions lost a tightly contested match to Iowa Falls-Alden on April 8. The final score was 5-4 with two of the matches going to a super tiebreaker.

Clear Lake got singles wins at numbers four, five, and six from Nathan Lollar, Cabot Neuberger and Carter Markwardt. Nathan Lollar only gave up one game at number four singles winning 6-0, 6-1.

The lone doubles win came from Cabot Neuberger and Carter Markwardt at number three doubles. The pair won 6-1 and 6-2.

The Lions are back in action on Thursday, April 15, as they host Hampton-Dumont.

Singles

Jaxson Gerhardt (CL) lost 6-2, 6-2 to Dawson Hadwiger

Ben Loge (CL) lost 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 to Nolan Frohwein

Justin Kerr (CL) lost 6-1, 6-1 to Jackson Neely

Nathan Lollar (CL) won 6-0, 6-1 over Cody Hickethier

Cabot Neuberger (CL) won 6-2, 6-3 over Riley Corbin

Carter Markwardt (CL) won 6-1, 6-2 over Will Tjarks

Doubles

Gerhardt/Loge (CL) lost 6-3, 6-2 to Frowein/Neely

Kerr/Lollar (CL) lost 1-6, 6-1, 10-3 to Hadwiger/Hickethier

Neuberger/Markwardt (CL) won 6-1, 6-2 over Corbin/Tjarks

JV Results

Trey Olthoff/Branden Kuhlmeier won 6-2

Gavin Rich lost 6-1

Trey Olthoff won 6-1

Branden Kuhlmeier won 6-4

Trey Olthoff/Gavin Rich won 6-5

Branden Kuhlmeier/Gavin Rich won 6-3