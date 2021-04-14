Boys soccer tops Charles City in season opener

The Clear Lake Lions kicked off the soccer season with an 8-1 victory over Charles City on Thursday, April 8. The loss sent the Comets to 1-2 in the early season.

Coach Zach Hall said his team started the game out a bit slow, but got rid of the jitters and settled down 10 minutes into the game.

Sophomore Travaughn Luyobya opened up the scoring with 27:56 remaining in the first half and finished the first half with a hat trick. Senior Noah Petersen added his first goal of the season in the first half to give the Lions a 4-0 lead at half time.

“The second half was another slow start and Charles City was able to catch us on our heels, scoring off a free kick and making it 4-1,” said Coach Hall. “We got back to our game plan of playing good, quick, possession soccer and put four more goals in before the final whistle.”

Luyobya had two second half goals to finish with five goals and an assist.

In the second half freshman Andrew Korenberg connected with fellow freshman Kinnick Clabaugh on a great cross and one touch volley finish for Clabaugh’s first high school varsity goal.

Peterson ended the game with two goals and four assists. Senior Sam Nelson also added an assist with his hard work in the midfield.

“There are plenty of promising points going forward with the win, but like any first game of the season several areas to work on and improve,” added the coach.

After a home match on Monday against New Hampton, Clear Lake hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday at Lions Field.