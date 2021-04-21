Boys soccer team off to a perfect start

(Above) Andrew Korenberg is all concentration as he eyes the goal in Thursday night’s game against New Hampton -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

For the first time since 2015, the Clear Lake boys soccer team is off to a 3-0 start. Last week the Lions posted victories over Hampton-Dumont-CAL and New Hampton.

This week the Lions are at Webster City Thursday, April 22, and at a Boone tournament Saturday.

CL 2, H-D-CAL 1

The Lions hosted Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Lions Field Thursday night, April 15.

The Lions opened strong with good play from their forwards, keeping the play on Clear Lake’s offensive half most of the first 30 minutes. After some good looks at goal, Travaughn Luyobya found the back off the net about halfway through the first half.

The Bulldogs scored a few minutes later and the teams went into halftime tied, 1-1.

The second half was more even, with both teams back and forth, having several good chances at goal. Clear Lake broke through with about 4:30 left in the game when Noah Petersen played a perfect pass through the defense that Kinnick Clabaugh was able to get to and beat the H-D keeper on the far post for the game winner.

“Kinnick was working hard all game against a physically much larger defender and never gave up trying to score,” said Coach Zach Hall. “Our midfield was the work horse for 80-minutes, creating many chances at goal. Our defense is starting to get comfortable playing as a back line together and had a strong ‘bend not break’ mentality tonight.”

CL 2, New Hampton 1

The Lions hosted New Hampton (1-3) on April 12 for their first home game of the season after winning on the road at Charles City.

The Lions started slow in cold and windy conditions.

“We never seemed to get going in the first half,” said Coach Zach Hall. “We looked tired and slow to the ball both defensively and offensively. We were able to have a majority of possession in both halves with 18 total shots and 10 corners, but the New Hampton defense was solid and we had problems getting through for good looks at goal.”

The Lions broke through halfway through the first half when freshman Kinnick Clabaugh fed the ball to sophomore Travaughn Luyobya in the middle and he slotted it home for the first goal of the night.

Halftime score was 1-0, Clear Lake.

The second half was more back and forth, but the Chickasaws were able to tie it up with about 10 minutes left in the game. A Chickasaw corner kick off bounced off a Clear Lake defender and slipped in.

Regulation ended in a 1-1 tie, sending the match into overtime.

The Lions had a couple of good looks at the goal in the first 10-minutes of overtime, but neither team was able to score and a second OT ensued.

In the second overtime, a Lion possession resulted in Noah Petersen deftly passing the ball to Clabaugh, who snuck it under the New Hampton goalkeeper with his left foot with 2:25 left for the Clear Lake win.