Boys soccer team falls to GHV in overtime

The Clear Lake boys soccer team went toe-to-toe with a Garner-Hayfield Ventura Friday, but unfortunately were tripped up by the Cardinals in overtime.

The Lions played a back and forth game with GHV. Both teams had a couple of good chances at goal, but nothing to show for it at half, which ended in a scoreless tie.

The second half was more of the same until Kinnick Clabaugh was able to get one past the GHV keeper 16 and one-half minutes into the second half, assisted by Sam Nelson.

Clear Lake had a 1-0 lead until, with 3:23 left in the game, GHV had a corner kick and scored to tie it up, 1-1.