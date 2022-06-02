Boys soccer team falls in Sub-State Semi-Finals

by Marianne Gasaway

North Fayette Valley, ranked second in the state (1A), escaped with a 2-1 victory in Sub-State semi-finals played Monday, May 23, in Elgin.

“It was a tough matchup against the number one team in our bracket and number two team in the state,” said Clear Lake Coach Zach Hall. “We looked to come out strong and aggressive trying to neutralize their key players.”

The TigerHawks caught the Lions out of position early and score on a rebound shot two minutes into the game, but the Clear Lake defense stiffened and held the home team scoreless for the remainder of the first half.

The Lion offense also settled in and Matt Moore played a perfect through ball to Travaughn Luyobya 15 minutes into the game., Luyobya finished the pass past the NFV goalkeeper to tie the game at 1-1.

“Goalkeeper Hunter Trenary came up huge with a penalty kick save in the first half, as well, to keep the score 1-1 at half time,” explained Coach Hall. “Hunter also ended the night with 12 saves, which was a big part of why we were able to be tied or down by one.”

The Lions were successful in frustrating the TigerHawk forwards for most of the game. That strong play gave Clear Lake opportunities to get into NFV’s penalty area.

“We were able to possess the ball and move quickly down the field, but could not find the back of the net,” said Hall.

North Fayette Valley took the lead with 25 minutes left in the game on a header in the box from a throw in.

It was a tense back and forth for the last 20 minutes of the game, but the TigerHawks preserved the 2-1 advantage to end the Lions’ season.

Clear Lake wrapped up its 2022 campaign with a 7-8 record and fifth place finish in the inaugural season of conference soccer.

The team returns several of its statistical leaders next season. Luyobya, a junior, paced the Lions with 14 goals and six assists this spring. Sophomore Kinnick Clabaugh scored nine goals and had five assists. Another sophomore, Andrew Korenberg scored six times and contributed an assist, and freshman Adrian Ros had four goals and two assists.

The program says good-bye to four seniors: goalkeeper Hunter Trenary, defenders Mitchel Conway and Easton Goeman, and mid-fielder Matt Moore. Moore was the team leader in assists this season with nine.