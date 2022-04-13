Boys soccer blanks Charles City, 10-0, to open season

(Above) Matt Moore takes control of the ball while Mitchell Conway and Travaughn Luyobya look on in soccer action against Charles City. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake shut out Charles City, 10-0, in the first soccer match of the season.

Travaughn Luyobya and Kinnick Clabaugh scored three goals apiece to lead the Lions Tuesday, April 5.

“It was a good game to start the season, with getting lots of players time on the field and getting first game jitters out of the way,” said Head Coach Zach Hall. “It was good to see Travaughn and Kinnick pick up where they left off last year, with each scoring a hat trick. There was lots of good play on the offensive end, with the underclassman being able to have a lot of good chances at goal.”

Sophomore Andrew Korenberg wasted no time attacking the Comet goal and scored the first of his two goals just 48-seconds into the match.

Luyobya, a junior, found the back of the net with a well placed kick at the 8:05 mark. The Clabaugh, a sophomore, put the ball in the net at 13:10 and 19:18 and Adrian Row made it 5-0 with a goal at 19:30. Luyobya struck again at the 22:08 mark in the first, followed by another Clabaugh goal at 26:30, making the score 7-0 at halftime.

Luyobya kept the pressure on in the second with a goal at 2:20. Less than a minute later Korenberg connected for a 9-0 lead. Senior Mitchel Conway ended the game with a goal at 23:59.

In addition to their goals, Luyobya, Clabaugh and Ros each had an assist.

Senior midfielder Matt Moore was credited with three assists, while and Velasquez had two.

“There was nice work and leadership by Matt Moore and Tino Velasquez in the midfield, orchestrating and controlling a lot of the movement forward,” added Coach Hall. “There is a lot of potential with this team— especially with us being a fairly young team again for a second year in a row. I am excited to see what they can do this season with the new conference and make a run at state.”

The Lions hosted Humboldt Monday and were slated to compete at New Hampton Tuesday. Thursday, April 14, they will be at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.