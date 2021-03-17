Boys kick off 2021 track season

Assistant boys track coach Tim Dodge puts Clear Lake runners through the paces at a recent track practice at Lions Field. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake boys track team kicked off the 2021 season by sending three events to the UNI Meet on Tuesday, March 9, and the team to Humboldt for the A.D. Dickinson Relays on Friday, March 12.

The UNI Meet, which does not compete according to classes, showcases some talented teams.

Austin Warnke competed in the 200 meter dash. He placed 18th with a time of 24.33. Justin Wright competed in the 800 meter run.

Clear Lake also sent a 4x400 team, which finished in 21st place with a time of 3:51.59.

Highlights of the Humboldt meet included the distance medley team claiming first place. The distance medley team of Jordan Bergman, Warnke, Tanner Reimann and Wright finished with a time of 3:55.28. Also winning was Tyson Cooley in the long jump with a leap of 5’8”. Wright placed second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.45. Warnke placed third in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.47.

Other events that finished in the top 10 included: Reimann and Warnke finished in fifth and sixth respectively in the 200 meter dash with times of 24.40 and 24.30. Vlad Starret finished in eighth place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:30.09. The 4x200 meter relay team, of LJ Bryand, Marcus Skidmore, Jay Kapler and Aidan Manemann, finished with a time of 1:45.43, good for sixth place. The 4x800 team, of Andrew Mixdorf, Starrett, Wright and Cody Hua, placed ninth with a time of 10:22.05. Clear Lake had another distance medley team, consisting of Manemann, Aidan Hartl, JJ Bauer and Hua, that placed sixth with a time of 4:15.92.