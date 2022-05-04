Boys golf team wins home triangular

(Above) CL’s Dylan Bieber Carded a 44 at the C-G-D meet. -Mid-America Photo by Bridgett Shileny

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys golf team battled North Central Conference foes as the regular season winds down.

CL 165, Humboldt 169, Algona 207

The Lions hosted a triangular with Algona and Humboldt April 22 and came away with wins. Clear Lake edged Humboldt by four strokes for top honors.

Clear Lake’s Easton DeVries was medalist. Despite a triple-bogey early in his round, DeVries fought off a couple bogeys and ended with two straight birdies for a round of 38.

“It was nice to see how he rebounded from what could have been disastrous,” said Coach Eric Perry. “Clear Lake golfers get frustrated on our home course and feel they should be prepared for the course and score well. You’ve still got to put the ball in the hole.”

The coach said Eli Anderson came though for the team in a very big meet.

“His 39 gave us a little breathing room,” said Perry. “Eli only had two pars on this card. He had five bogeys, but birdied two holes. It’s nice to see a freshman take confidence in the wind and fog to trust his game. Easton and Eli really gave us the scores we needed.”

Gavin Anderson and Taylor Plagge rounded out the scoring with 44s.

“They know we need one of those to come down to really help the team scoring,” added the coach. “Gavin had a tough night putting, making it hard to score well.”

The Lion JV also won their meet, shooting better than Algona’s varsity. The JV Lions had a team score of 185, while Humboldt JV came in with a 190 and Algona had 224.

Clear Lake’s Cade Dillavou was co-medalist, shooting a 45. “He was confident with his irons, giving him his best score this year,” said Coach Perry. “It was nice to see Carson Kern and Ethan Zickefoose score for us. They have come a long way in four years. We will miss them on JV.” Kern finished with a 46 and Zickefoose fired a 47. Carter Perry also shot a 47.

C-G-D 168, CL 176,

St. Ed’s 212

Unseasonably cold weather and inexperience worked against the Lions in a triangular Friday, April 29, in Clarion. The host school won the meet with a 168. Clear Lake and St. Ed’s followed with 176 and 212 respectively.

“I think we let the elements get the best of us,” said Head Coach Eric Perry. “Typically playing in poor weather separates the mentally strong, something we have spent many years taking advantage of. We need to do a better job leading into foreign courses. Being very young, we have to remember these guys haven’t played NCC area courses.”

Eli Anderson had the low round for the Lions. He came in with a 43. Gavin Anderson and Dylan Bieber each carded 44s. Taylor Plag