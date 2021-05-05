Boys golf team moves record to 24-4

(Above) Andrew Crane shot a 41 to lead Clear Lake. The Lions fell to St. Ed’s by one stroke. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys prepped for the Monday, May 10, North Central Conference Tournament with matches against four NCC schools last week.

The Lions traveled to Hampton Monday and posted a 10-stroke victory over Iowa Falls-Alden, 173-183. The host Bulldogs were another stroke back at 184. Friday, April 30, the team was home lost a one-stroke decision at Veteran’s Memorial to St. Ed’s, 168-169. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was a distant third at 182.

The Lions finished at 5-2 in the NCC and 24-4 overall.

CL 173, IF-A 183, H-D 184

Easton DeVries earned medalist honors, as the Lions posted victories over IF-A and H-D at the Hampton Country Club.

“Easton played flawlessly,” said Coach Eric Perry, noting the junior fired a one-over 38. “He had five birdie putts and three par saves. He even had a penalty, battled back and bogeyed the hole. That showed mental toughness.”

Josh Blaha came in with a 43 for the Lions. Andrew Crane carded a 45 and Eric Ritter had a round of 47. Also competing for the Lions was Gavin Anderson (48) and Taylor Plagge (53).

The Lions JV was also a winner at the triangular. Thomas Gansen and Ty Fisher both had rounds of 46. Tyler LeFevre was next at 50 and Carter Perry had a 51. Ethan Zickefoose and Bill Starbeck finished with scores of 51 and 64 respectively.

St. Ed’s 168, CL 169, C-G-D 182

Ten out of 12 Lion golfers shot in the 40s, but Coach Eric Perry said the lack of any finishes in the 30s cost his team a win against St. Ed’s on Friday. The Gaels were one stroke better, 168-169.

“This was our best night of the year to play golf. I thought our scores would be lower with the conditions we had,” said Perry.

Drew Schaeffer, from St. Ed’s, shot a scalding 36 for medalist honors. Runner-up was Eric Fjetland, from C-C-D, with a 40.

Clear Lake was paced by Andrew Crane, with a 41, followed by Easton DeVries (42), Eric Ritter (42) and Josh Blaha (44). Tyler LeFevre (48) and Josh Blaha (49) also competed.

The Lion JV improved to 5-1 in the league and 7-1 overall with a 191-201 victory over C-G-D. Thomas Gansen had the low score for Clear Lake with a 46. Ty Fisher was right behind at 47 and Taylor PLagge and Andrew Theiss each had 49s. Ethan Gansen and Carter Perry came in with scores of 52 and 55 respectively.