Boys golf team competes on toughest course in Iowa

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys golf team faced the challenge of Iowa’s infamous Bos Landen golf course combined with some of the state’s best teams competing at the Dutch Master at Pella last week.

On day one the Lions played Bos Landen, which Coach Eric Perry calls “the toughest course you can play in the state of Iowa.”

“We had a freshman, four sophomores and a senior on the course for the first time in their career,” explained Perry.

As a team the Lions finished seventh in the 10-team field on day one with a score of 363. Indianola was first with a 333, followed by Des Moines Christian with 340. Waverly-Shell Rock and Pella each had 343. Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella Christian also finished ahead of the Lions. Oskaloosa, Nevada and Decorah trailed Clear Lake.

“I thought 363 was a great round for our team and the course we played. We have not been out much and need to get to work and practice. We will get better,” said Coach Perry.

Clear Lake’s lone senior, Easton DeVries, shot an 83 to pace the team

“Easton had a few errant shots go out of bounds. As tight at these fairways are, all of our guys were hitting balls out of bounds and in ponds,” said Perry,

Eli Anderson and Gavin Anderson had solid days, posting scores of 90 and 91 respectively.

“Not knowing what he could do, Eli was impressive. He does have a great swing,” said Coach Perry. “Gavin continued to grind like he did most of the year last year. We need that in all golfers.”

Taylor Plagge and Carter Perry had similar rounds and came in with scores of 99 and 102. Tyler LeFevre carded a 116.

Day 2

On day two the Lions were at Pella Golf and Country Club. Again, Easton DeVries led the charge with an 80.

Gavin Anderson also played well and shot an 81 with an eight on one hole. “If he can stay away from that, we’re scoring low,” said Coach Perry.