Boys earn a trip to State with win over Humboldt

Jagger Schmitt works his way around a Humboldt defender. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

For the second time in three years, the Clear Lake boys basketball team earned a trip to the State Tournament. The Lions defeated North Central Conference rival Humboldt, 64-48, Tuesday night, March 2, in the Sub-State final played in Algona.

“We are proud to give another State Tournament to our community. We got great support all year, even when the fans couldn’t all be there,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley. “I am really proud to have this be the first time ever that boys and girls both made it to state. This town deserves it. They love good basketball and support both our teams and we couldn’t do it without them making The Lion’s Den into a great place to play!”

Experience was valuable to the Lion team in the win over Humboldt.

“I thought we handled the atmosphere and circus of a Sub-State final better. We have been in three in a row so that helps,” added Ainley. “We set the tone early with our defense holding them to eight points in the first quarter. Obviously it helped making shots, as well, to build a lead.”

In his pre-game comments the coach noted he challenged his team to come out strong and see how their opponent would respond.

“We did that and kind of put them in a hole early on and we kept building.”

The Lions were in control throughout the game, opening up an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

Joe Faber came off the bench with a hot hand and proceeded to drain four three-pointers in the first half for his 12-points.

“Joe gave us a huge spark in the first half with some big shots -- and some winning plays on defense,” praised Ainley.

Scoring leader Carson Toebe was also feeling the game from behind the arc. He poured in 28-points in the game, including five three-pointers. Toebe was also critical in keeping the Wildcats from any late surge. He sunk six of seven free-throws in the final minute of play.

The Lion lead was