Boundary change proposed for CL voting wards

by Marianne Gasaway

The boundaries of Clear Lake’s Second and Third Wards will be adjusted slightly as the result of U.S. Census results.

The U.S. Constitution requires that a census be taken by the federal government every 10 years. The 2020 census experienced delays due to COVID and the State of Iowa didn’t receive the census numbers until September of this year. Usually, the census numbers are released in the Spring. After the State of Iowa and the cities and counties in Iowa receive their census numbers, the Code of Iowa requires that the new census data be used by the Legislature to redistrict the state. The state redistricting is done to draw new lines defining U.S. Congressional districts and the Iowa