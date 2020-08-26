Bonnie M. Doebel

Bonnie Marie Doebel, 88, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are planned.

Bonnie was born Aug. 20, 1932, the daughter of Emery and Velma (Bartusek) Cooper at home in Worth County. She married Marcus Doebel on June 21, 1950, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parsonage, in Manly. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2005.

A graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1950, Bonnie attended and graduated from air traffic controlling school in Omaha, Neb. She worked at the Manly State Bank prior to working at Kresges, in Mason City. She also worked in housekeeping for motels and cottages in the area.

Bonnie enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and making rugs on her loom. She also made clothes for her granddaughters’ Barbie dolls. She was very proud of creating a home for her family by remodeling the family home in Clear Lake.

Bonnie is survived by four children, Mark (Marilyn) Doebel, of Clear Lake, Susan (Kent) Ellsworth, of Humboldt, Iowa, Michael (Marsha) Doebel, of Clear Lake, and Daniel (Kim) Doebel, of West Union, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister; and five brothers.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, is in charge of local arrangements.