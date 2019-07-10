Boater charged after colliding with dock

On Thursday, July 4, at approximately 1:53 a.m. a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a boat collision on Clear Lake at 5644 South Shore Drive.

A 1997 Cobalt boat operated by Edward Peter Michael Eades, 23, of Grand Forks, N.D., struck a dock and a docked 2014 Skiers Choice Supra SC boat, causing structural damage to the dock and minimal damage to the boat.

The boat operator and two other passengers, Alexander D. Stoley, 23, Moorehead, Minn., and Joseph D. Burgmeier, 23, Clear Lake, were uninjured in the collision.

Following an investigation at the scene, Eades was charged with Boating While Intoxicated, First Offense, a serious misdemeanor.

The Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.