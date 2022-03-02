Birders flock to Clear Lake

(Above) The largest member of the falcon family, a hooded gyrfalcon is readied for the hunt. Long prized for its powerful flight and aggressive hunting ability, the gyrfalcon has been a favorite of falconers for the past 4,000 years. Most gyrfalcons are year-round residents of the high arctic; only a handful will annually drift as far south as the northern U.S. File photo by Lowell Washburn.

Sighting of rare Bird of the Midnight Sun draws attention

by Lowell Washburn

For Iowa outdoor enthusiasts, the sighting of a seldom seen bird is a rare treat. And when it comes to birding in the Tall Corn State, the sightings don’t get much rarer than when focusing your binoculars on a wild gyrfalcon. The species is such an infrequent visitor, in fact, that most birders – even the hardcores -- will never receive an opportunity to see a wild ‘gyr in Iowa. I’ve had the priviledge of seeing two in the state – that is until last Friday when my lifetime tally suddenly rose to three.

The surprise sighting occurred near Ventura last Friday. Fellow falconer, Ross Dirks and I had been spending the afternoon pursuing rabbits with our trained goshawks. While moving between hunting spots, we spotted the giant falcon sitting atop a wooden utility pole about a mile south of town at the intersection of S14 and 237th St. Our mutual recognition was immediate. “Gyrfalcon!”, we simultaneously exclaimed. Quickly pulling to the side of the gravel, we were able to observe the magnificent bird through binoculars at a distance of around 35 yards – which was close enough to clearly see every detail, which included some dried blood on the raptor’s beak.

A resident of the high arctic, the gyrfalcon is the world’s largest member of the falcon family. Females are about the size of our red-tailed hawks. With a speed to match their size, ‘gyrs make most of their living by outflying ptarmigan and waterfowl. Although most of these arctic raptors are nonmigratory, a few gyrfalcons move to central Canada during winter. Fewer still drift as far south as southern Canada and the northern U.S.

Due to its large size, spectacular courage, and powerful flight, the gyrfalcon has long been