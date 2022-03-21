Billie Lou Boswell, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022. Heaven has gained a big-hearted, spirited, stylish, song-filled angel.

Billie was born on June 13, 1928 in Mason City, Iowa to Frank R. and Marie G. Barlow. Billie loved growing up in Clear Lake and had many fond memories, which included playing in the Drum and Bugle Corps in City Park, marching with her clarinet in parades, performing synchronized swim routines, participating in drama, and acting as an assistant in her brother, Charles,’ magic shows. She enjoyed having her girlfriends over for cottage parties in cabins built by her father, across from City Beach. One cabin named the Billie Lou is still there today. Billie sailed to work at the All Vets, and took a motor boat home in the evening. She loved sitting on the wall by City Park watching the sunset.

Following her graduation from Clear Lake High School in 1946, Billie continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1948 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten in Albion and Tama-Toledo school districts for several years.

On June 11, 1949, Billie Lou married D. Roger Boswell and moved to Marshalltown. Billie was a housewife and mother to daughter, Beth, and son, Robert. Billie and Roger taught the value of education, to accept challenges and to be patient and kind.

Billie continued her interests in music, singing in the Congregational Church Choir, performing with the Dreamettes and sharing her love of music with area nursing homes by organizing and leading sing-a-longs. During this time of her life she learned to play the piano, enjoyed reading, knitting, bridge clubs and started her daily yoga routine. Billie had a flair for fashion and interior decorating. She combined these talents with the acquired strength and independence that she needed to achieve top sales awards at McGregor Furniture, after Roger’s illness.

Billie had a strong faith, which she observed daily during her quiet time. She always felt it was God’s grace that helped her with life’s challenges. Billie loved her faith, family, friends, music, her country, dogs, and Clear Lake.

She will be missed by her daughter, Beth, and her husband, Dean; son, Robert and his wife, Patty; and sister, Joan Marie Pierce. Billie was a grandmother to five and great-grandmother to 12.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles Barlow and his wife, Patricia; her brother-in-law, Bob Pierce; and sister-in-law, Joanie Hales.

Billie’s wish was to be laid to rest by her parents and grandparents in Clear Lake Cemetery. A Family Celebration of Life will be held in Clear Lake at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clear Lake High School Band in care of Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. In the memo section of the check, please put “Band donation in memory of Billie”. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Billie and her family.