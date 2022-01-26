Big win over Humboldt moves the Lions up in the standings

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions have been clawing their way up the NCC standings. Wins over Algona St. Ed’s and undefeated Humboldt moved the Lions into sole possession of third place in the league with a 5-3 record. They are 9-3 overall. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt are both 7-1 in the league and 12-1 overall.

This is a big week for the Lions, as they had a rematch with C-G-D last night (Tuesday, Jan. 25). On Friday they will travel to Hampton.

CL 75, Algona 57

After eight days off, Coach Jeremey Ainley said it felt good to be back on the court against Algona (3-5, 7-8) Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“We came out with good energy and guarded really well against a very explosive, well-coached team,” said Ainley.

The high level of play yielded a 16-8 lead after one quarter and in the second, the Lions defense continued to predicate the offense and built the lead to 36-19 at the break.

“Unfortunately, we have started really slow after halftime for some reason this year and this game was no different,” said Ainley. “We came out flat and let them back into it after three quarters and then in the fourth were able to attack the basket better and get the lead back up to 18 to finish.”

The final score was 75-57.

Leading the Lions’ scoring barrage was Carson Toebe with 21-points. The senior drained five of seven shots from three-point range.

Thomas Meyer connected on eight of 10 shots from the field and drained two of three free throws for a total of 18 points. The freshman also dominated on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Travaughn Luyobya was also on fire, sinking all five shots he attempted and seven of eight free throws for 17-points. The junior guard also dished out six assists.

The remainder of the Lion scoring came from Jagger Schmitt with five, Joe Faber and Dylan Litzel four, and Tucker Jones and Cael Stephany with three apiece.

“Overall, I was very pleased with our effort attacking the basket and establishing our inside game,” added Ainley.

CL 51, St. Ed’s 39

Another third quarter lull caused the Lions problems against St. Ed’s Thursday night, but they pulled away in the fourth for a 51-39 victory.

“With a weird start time and a game the night before a top-five ranked team comes to town, I was a little nervous with how we would come out,” confessed Coach Ainley.

The team put their coach’s fears to rest early on, as they built the lead to 28-17 at the half. However, a slow start to the second half allowed the Gaels (1-6, 6-8) to cut the lead to two-points.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Lions were clinging to a 35-31 lead, but they ramped up intensity with a full court press to get it to a more comfortable margin in the final minutes.

“We did not shoot it well, especially in the third quarter, but I was proud of how the guys responded in the fourth,” said Coach Ainley.

Carson Toebe led the Lions with 22 points. Thomas Meyer had a huge night down low with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The team got four-points and seven assists from Travaughn Luyobya and three points from Jagger Schmitt. Titan Schmitt and Cael Stephany came off the bench to contribute two points apiece.

CL 55, Humboldt 50

Clear Lake handed undefeated and third ranked Humboldt its first loss of the season Friday night, 55-50.

“Coming off a loss to them less than two weeks prior and them being ranked number three in the state, we knew it would be a big game,” said Coach Ainley. “We put in a great game plan Friday at shoot around and felt we had a good chance if we executed. And credit to the guys -- we did.”

The Lions held a team that is averaging almost 70 points a game tp 28 points through three quarters.

“And if not for some