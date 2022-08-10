Bids anxiously awaited for inclusive playground

(Above) Sketch of one splash pad proposed for the Everybody Plays Playground, South 15th St. and 2nd Avenue South, Clear Lake. Prepared by Bergland + Cram.

by Marianne Gasaway

Plans for an “everybody plays” playground have exceeded expectations, according to Clear Lake City Council members.

Kristy Sagadalan King, of Bergland + Cram, Mason City, recently reviewed proposed concept plans with the Council for the South 15th Street property where the playground will be created. Early views depict features of a playground as unique as the all-inclusive concept it embraces.

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to provide children and families of all physical, mental and social abilities and ages an opportunity to play together in a sensory-rich environment without barriers that traditionally ex-