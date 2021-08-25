Bicyclist dies in vehicle crash

(Above) Officials from the Iowa State Patrol and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office investigate the scene of the accident. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

A Clear Lake man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 58-year-old Robin D. Faught was riding a bike southbound on Grouse Avenue, just south of Clear Lake city limits, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 94-year-old Carroll Etchen, of Clear Lake.

Etchen was driving his 2021 Dodge Ram truck southbound on Grouse at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, when he struck the bicyclist in the right lane.

Faught was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City with fatal injuries.

The Clear Lake Police and Fire Departments and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene of the accident.