On the heels of the cancellation of July 4th activities, organizers of the Bicycle, Blues & BBQ weekend announced they have also called off their 2020 event, scheduled for July 10-12.

“We just do not see a path that will allow more than 500 people to be gathered without social distancing and providing the special accommodation that may be required to do so,” explained Tim Putnam and Matt Curtis. “We will all regroup and work to have a great festival for July 9-11, 2021.”