Beverly A. Nielsen

Beverly Ann (Olk) Nielsen, 84, loving wife and mother, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, with her loving husband at her side.

A Memorial service for Beverly will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, with Pastor Steve Bang and Al Berge officiating for Zion Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be held following the service in the Coulter Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.

A live streaming of the service and graveside will be available on Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel’s Facebook page.

Beverly was born Dec. 20, 1936, near Latimer, Iowa, daughter of Joe and Inez (Muhlenbruck) Olk. She graduated from Franklin Consolidated School in 1955.

Beverly was united in marriage to Dale A. Nielsen on April 6, 1956, at the United Church of Christ in Latimer. To this union four children were born, Diane, Denise, Janet and Dale John. They lived in the Coulter/Latimer area until 1966, when the family bought their first farm and moved to Ridgeway, Iowa.

Beverly was a dedicated farm wife helping to keep the house and farm both in good working order. Beverly began working at the Luther College Library Circulation desk in 1976 and continued working there for the next 24 years. Beverly was an active church member at Peace Lutheran Church in Ridgeway until Dale and Beverly moved to Clear Lake in 2012, where they have been members of Zion Lutheran Church.

After retirement, Beverly and Dale enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time in Branson, Ms. and fishing at Lake Kabetogama, Minn. They have traveled extensively in the US with friends and family and enjoyed visiting Denmark several times.

Those left to cherish memories of Beverly are her husband of 65 years, Dale Nielsen, of Clear Lake; daughters, Diane (Ole) Smedegaard Nielsen, of Ugelboelle, Denmark, and Denise (Niles) Wilkins, of Kabetogama, Minn.; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Don) Pralle, of Latimer, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale John Nielsen; daughter, Janet Christine Nielsen; son-in-law, Carl S. Nielsen; siblings, James (JoAnn) Olk and Charles (Sandy) Olk and Marilyn (Jim) Jensen.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.