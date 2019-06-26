Betty J. Ebaugh

Betty JoAnn Ebaugh, 83, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Per Betty’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Betty was born Oct. 22, 1935, the daughter of Henry and Kate (Meier) Ahart, in Lockeford, Calif. She married Ray Ebaugh on Nov. 1, 1952, in Sacramento, and to that union two sons were born.

Betty grew up and graduated from high school in Sacramento. She and Ray moved back to Iowa where she was a homemaker most of her life while remaining very active. She was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Auxiliary and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing BINGO. She also liked traveling with friends to Las Vegas, but most of all, loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband, Ray Ebaugh, Clear Lake; two sons, Jeffery Ebaugh and Mark (Beth) Ebaugh, both of Clear Lake; two grandchildren, Allie (Brian) Janssen, of Titonka, and Drew Ebaugh, of Port Orange, Fla.; a great-grandson, Oliver Janssen; two siblings, Geri Green, of Sacramento, and Bob (Fran) Ahart, of California; and several nieces and nephews including, Sharon (Gordon) Myers and David (Carol) DeBell, both of Clear Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Jane Ebaugh; brother-in-law, Boyd Green; and Ray’s siblings and their spouses.

Betty’s family would like to express sincere appreciation for the care she received from MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.