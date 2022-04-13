Best-selling author will help kick off local Earth Day events

A best-selling author and consumer expert will discuss practical ways we all can save money and help Clear Lake at a Zoom lunch and learn at noon on April 19 as part of Clear Lake Earth Days events.

“Simple shifts in how you spend your money and manage your household can help you offset inflation, save money at the pump, and help ensure a healthy world for our kids and grandkids,” said speaker Diane MacEachern, founder and president of The Big Green Purse.

Pre-registration is required. E-mail FeliciaAndrews@cltel.com by noon Monday, April 18. The first 25 registrants will receive a free gift to pick up at the North Iowa Green Expo from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Surf Ballroom.

MacEachern is passionate about empowering consumers to use their marketplace clout to protect the environment. A best-selling author, successful businesswoman, and long-time conservationist, she has been named an “Eco Hero” by Glamour magazine and received the “Image of the Future” award. She also publishes www.biggreenpurse.com, the only website in the U.S. dedicated specifically to transforming women’s environmental concerns into measurable improvements in our quality of life.

MacEachern is the author of four books, including her most recent, Big Green Purse: Use Your Spending Power to Create a Cleaner, Greener World. The book has been featured in media outlets ranging from Family Circle, Body + Soul, More, and Sierra to U.S. News & World Report, The Washington Post, CNN Radio, and Martha Stewart Living Radio. Diane speaks frequently to companies, government institutions, and non-profit organizations, including groups like the American Bankers Association, Toyota’s In the Interest of Women conference, Harvard University, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. She is a frequent contributor to MomsCleanAirForce.org, where she writes about climate change, plastic pollution, toxic chemicals, and clean energy technology.

As the co-founder and chief execu-