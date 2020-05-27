Benjamin J. Frederick

Benjamin James Frederick, 38, of Clear Lake, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 28, from 4-6 p.m. on the activity lawn at Central Gardens, 800 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake. In compliance with Central Gardens policy, please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged. We know many of our family and friends are at high risk for Covid-19. Please do not feel you need to attend. Maybe just take a moment to think of a happy time you shared with Ben.

Ben was born on Aug. 14, 1981 to Jim Frederick and Mary (Malek) Lee. He graduated from Clear Lake High School and NIACC. During high school Ben worked for his uncle, Joe Nielsen, at Nielsen Electric. This was the start of Ben’s career as a journeyman electrician, most recently with Linahon Electric. Ben enjoyed biking, gardening, fishing, kayaking, being outdoors and helping anyone in need. He was an amazing handyman who could fix just about anything.

Ben is survived by his parents, Jon and Mary Lee; his son, Jackson McInroy; his brother, Zach (Chelsea) Frederick and their children Harlow and Dempsey; his sisters, Allison (Don) Hiscocks and their son, Andy, Shayna (Colin) Frederick and Miranda Frederick. He is also survived by his grandma, Alice Malek; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his ex-wife and good friend, Sarah Frederick and her children, Aizik and Bella. He is also survived by step-mothers, Marie Frederick and Wendy Engebretson.

Ben was preceded in death by his father, Jim Frederick; his grandparents, Jim and Marge Frederick, Clement Malek and Sam and Marcella Lee; his very special uncle, Joe Nielsen; his aunt, Laurie Malek; his niece, Emma Hiscocks; and his nephew, Charlie Hiscocks.

In life Ben struggled with Bipolar Disorder and depression. We pray he is now at peace.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.