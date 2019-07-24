BEATING THE HEAT

Clear Lake was the place to be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as heat and humidity had most of Iowa under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures climbed into the 90s with heat index values as high as 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning was posted through Saturday night for all but 16 counties on Iowa’s northern border. Relief arrived Saturday, as a cold front approached, prompting some rain and a drop in the temperature.

(Pictured above) Those at City Beach found more comfort in the water than on the sand. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy.