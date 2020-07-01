Barbara J. Ward

Barbara Joan Ward, a devoted mother and lifelong resident of Ventura, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 66, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Barb was born in Mason City on Dec. 26, 1953, the daughter of Marvin and Adelaide (Schwisow) Brager. She graduated from Ventura Community Schools in 1972. Barb then worked at Clear Lake Aluminum where she met her husband, Christopher Arvel Ward. They were married on Sept. 15, 1973. On April 27, 1978 and Dec. 3, 1982, respectively, she welcomed her daughter and her son, the greatest joys of her life. Throughout her life, Barb worked at Movie Time Video, Ventura Community Schools, Lake Fireplace and Spa and Meals on Wheels, where she found fulfillment in helping members of her community.

She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she had been a choir member for over 40 years and a charter member of the St. John Evening Guild serving as president and secretary. She also served as officer in the Fellowship Club, secretary/treasurer of the Sunday school and taught Vacation Bible School.

Barb is survived by her mother, Adelaide Brager, of Garner; her two children, Tiffani Ward, of Ventura, and Dustin (Allison) Ward, of Garner; her beautiful grandchildren, Jordan Nelson, Faith Primrose, Christian Ward, and soon-to-be Baby Ward; her siblings, Cheryl (Jim) Nesbit, of Clear Lake, Mike (Sue) Brager, of Clear Lake and Randy (Janet) Brager, of Clear Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher; her father, Marvin Brager; parents-in-law, Pat and Charity Ward; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Nancy Thompson; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Barb’s family wishes to extend a special “Thank you” to Bon Kozisek, of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, the Rev. Carl and Jan Hedberg, of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dave and Kathy Pueggel, Linda Lueders, Madison Benzing, and all of her family and friends that visited during Barb’s final weeks.

